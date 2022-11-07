Possible end of emergency spurs debate on Medicaid

The potential end of the COVID-19 public health emergency has reinvigorated debate over the merits and costs of expanding Medicaid.

A provision of a 2020 COVID-19 relief bill required that states keep people continuously enrolled in Medicaid through the end of the month in which the COVID-19 public health emergency ends in exchange for more federal funding.

The provision contributed to a 25 percent enrollment surge during the pandemic, but will end when the public health emergency does, prompting a year-long unwinding during which time the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates between 5 million and 14 million people will lose Medicaid coverage.

Among them: some 383,000 Americans in the 12 states that have declined to expand Medicaid since the 2010 health care law passed.

Those people will fall into the Medicaid "coverage gap" — they're part of a group of 2.2 million people living in non-expansion states who make too much to qualify for Medicaid but too little to qualify for subsidized marketplace coverage under the 2010 law.