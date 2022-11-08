Here’s who won 2022’s most competitive Senate races

With control of the Senate hanging in the balance, both parties fought hard to gain ground, or at least maintain their seats. Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden loomed over several of the Senate races. Here is a rundown of who won the most competitive races, based on results tabulated by The Associated Press. This report will be updated.

Colorado

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet prevailed over moderate Republican and construction company owner Joe O’Dea, winning his third full term representing Colorado. The AP called the Senate race for Bennet at 10:09 p.m. Eastern time when he led by 14 percentage points. A former superintendent of Denver’s public school system and managing director of a firm where he oversaw a major movie theater chain deal, Bennet is known as a policy-focused senator willing to negotiate bipartisan deals. He sought his party’s presidential nomination in 2020 but failed to break through in a crowded field of Democratic candidates with bigger national profiles. O’Dea’s victory in the Republican primary was thought to have tightened the race, after Democratic groups spent in an apparent attempt to boost his more conservative opponent. O’Dea took traditionally conservative fiscal policy stances but opposed Trump and backed rights to abortion and same-sex marriage.

Florida

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio defeated a challenge by Democratic Rep. Val B. Demings to win a third term. Rubio was leading by nearly 14 points when the AP called the race at 8:17 p.m. Eastern time. While Demings reported larger fundraising numbers than Rubio, the two campaigns reported close to the same cash on hand, with Demings’ $4.9 million to Rubio’s $4.1 million. Demings, the former police chief for the city of Orlando, ran on her law enforcement background.

Iowa

Republican Sen. Charles E. Grassley, who was first elected the year Ronald Reagan won the presidency, was reelected to an eighth term, beating a challenge from Democrat Mike Franken, a retired U.S. Navy admiral. Grassley, 89, faced one of his toughest elections, but he was up 11 percentage points at 11:01 p.m. Eastern time, when the AP called the race. Trump had gone to Iowa to campaign for Grassley.

New Hampshire

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc to win a second term. Hassan was leading by about 12 percentage points when the AP called the race at 11:39 p.m. Eastern time. Polls had showed a tightening race in the final weeks of the campaign. Hassan had a fundraising advantage over Bolduc, who won the Republican nomination in September. A top Democratic super PAC spent money in the GOP primary that signaled Bolduc would be a weaker opponent for Hassan. Senate Leadership Fund, the leading GOP Senate super PAC, pulled its spending from the state last month, prompting the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which had previously pulled out of the state, to go back up on air.