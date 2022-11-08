How vulnerable House incumbents fared in the 2022 midterms

Craig survives rematch against Kistner: Democratic Rep. Angie Craig, who first won election in the 2018 blue wave, beat GOP challenger Tyler Kistner, a military veteran, for the second cycle in a row. Craig was leading by 5 percentage points when the AP called the race at 1:20 a.m. Eastern time. The party committees and biggest outside groups spent more than $13 million on the race.

Nebraska

Bacon edges Vargas to win fourth term: Republican Rep. Don Bacon was reelected to a fourth term in Nebraska’s 2nd District, fending off Democratic challenger Tony Vargas. Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, led Vargas, a state senator, by 3 percentage points at 1:55 a.m. Eastern time, when the AP called the race. Bacon sits on the Agriculture and Armed Services committees. Biden won the district, which includes Omaha and its suburbs, by more than 6 percentage points in 2020.

New Hampshire

Pappas fends off Gen Z challenge: Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas won a third term representing New Hampshire’s 1st District, defeating Republican Karoline Leavitt, who turned 25 in August and had sought to be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Pappas was leading by 8 percentage points when the AP called the race at 12:57 a.m. Eastern time. Pappas, the first openly gay representative from the Granite State, painted Leavitt as an extremist but has also campaigned on getting money out of politics. He is the first member to win three consecutive terms representing the 1st District, historically a swing seat, in 20 years.

Kuster hangs on in Granite State: Democratic Rep. Ann McLane Kuster — a lawyer from a family long involved in New Hampshire politics — won reelection in the 2nd District, which spans the state’s western and northern regions. Currently in her fifth term, Kuster has a seat on the Energy and Commerce Committee and led the creation of task forces on the opioid epidemic and sexual violence, while also holding a leadership post in the moderate New Democrat Coalition. She defeated Republican Robert Burns, a former county treasurer aligned with Trump. Burns beat a more moderate Republican in the primary, after a Democratic hybrid PAC waded in with ads described as opposing Burns that could have helped him win base voters — likely an effort to set up an easier race for Kuster. The AP called the race at 1:09 a.m. Eastern time with Kuster leading by 13 percentage points.

New Jersey

Andy Kim holds on against former Ghoul: Incumbent Rep. Andy Kim fended off a Jersey Devil in the form of Republican Bob Healey Jr., the former lead singer of punk band The Ghouls and yacht company executive. Kim raised his profile and cemented his reputation as a statesman on Jan. 6, 2021, when he was photographed after the Capitol attack quietly cleaning up debris. He raised more than double his opponent’s total through the third quarter, $6.2 million to $2.9 million. Kim benefited from a redistricting that removed Ocean County, a GOP stronghold, from the 3rd District in favor of more blue-leaning towns in Mercer and Monmouth counties. Kim was leading by 9 percentage points when the AP called the race at 11 p.m. Eastern time. Kim first won the district in 2018 by less than a percentage point, going on to win by 8 points in 2020. In all his races, Kim, a former diplomat and adviser to Gen. David Petraeus, defeated self-funded millionaires.