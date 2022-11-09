Defense-oriented Democrats mostly survive electoral scare

Defense-oriented House Democrats, including a cadre of self-described “badass” women with national security backgrounds, were largely unscathed by Tuesday’s election.

Although they still could lose their House majority, Democrats overall did better at the ballot box than many had predicted. And the same was the case with Democrats who serve on the defense and foreign policy committees and whose races were rated as competitive.

In 2018, dozens of newly elected Democrats came to Washington in what was called a blue wave. A handful of members of that class with national security backgrounds joined the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs panels.

Before Tuesday, many Democrats had reason to worry that the expertise, energy and sometimes political heterodoxy of those members would be largely lost. But with one or two exceptions, the group will still bring those qualities to bear, albeit possibly no longer as members of the majority.

Elaine Luria, D-Va., is so far the only Democrat in that 2018 group with national security experience to be defeated Tuesday, losing to Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot.