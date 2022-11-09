It’s official: Congress won’t get another Mike Doyle

In the end, Mike Doyle couldn’t replace Mike Doyle in the hearts of Pittsburgh voters. The son and grandson of Mike Doyles (Mikes Doyle?) and father of another Mike Doyle, Rep. Mike Doyle is a Democrat who is retiring after representing Yinzers for the last 28 years. Fellow Democrat Summer Lee won the race to succeed him on Tuesday, defeating a Republican businessman named … you guessed it, Mike Doyle.

Names aside, it’ll be a big shift for the district in terms of legislating style. Doyle is an old-school, Irish Catholic moderate who works behind the scenes to win over colleagues; Lee is a millennial and the first Black woman to represent Pennsylvania in Congress, and she will likely join “the Squad,” a headline-generating group of progressives.

In an interview last month, Doyle shared some of his advice he’s given the representative-elect, plus his thoughts on social media and the next generation “stepping up.”

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Q: What did you make of another Mike Doyle running to replace you?