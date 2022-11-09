Wave did not hit, but McCarthy predicts GOP House control

House control was too early to call in the wee hours of Wednesday morning as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy addressed a thin crowd at The Westin Washington, D.C. City Center in what was billed as an election night victory party.

“It is clear we are going to take the House back,” the California Republican said. “When you wake up tomorrow we will be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority.”

Republicans only need a net gain of five seats to win control of the House. As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, the GOP had flipped at least seven held or being vacated by Democratic incumbents but lost at least five of theirs. Many other key races were too close to call.

In a Texas member-on-member race, Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez beat GOP Rep. Mayra Flores, who had just flipped the 34th District in a special election earlier this year after Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela resigned. Gonzalez opted to run in the 34th District after redistricting made his current seat more difficult.

“The RED WAVE did not happen,” Flores tweeted after The Associated Press called the race for Gonzalez. “Republicans and Independents stayed home. DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS IF YOU DID NOT DO YOUR PART!”