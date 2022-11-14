Border agency head resigns amid uptick in migrant encounters

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus resigned on Saturday after less than a year in the role, adding another layer of upheaval to an already-tumultuous situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Joe Biden accepted Magnus’s resignation letter after a brief standoff with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to a Washington Post report. Mayorkas had asked Magnus to step down earlier in the week, but Magnus said he would not leave until asked by the White House.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Senate confirmed Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the past year,” Magnus said in his resignation letter. “It has been a privilege and honor to be part of your administration.”

The vacancy sets up a Senate confirmation clash for any Biden nominee to the post. Last year, Magnus faced questions from both parties about the agency’s past actions, the treatment of migrants at the border and the Biden administration’s approach to immigration enforcement.

Magnus’s resignation comes as the Biden administration struggles to manage increasing migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. Fiscal 2022 was the busiest year on record at the border, with agents recording nearly 2.4 million encounters with migrants.