FERC chairman’s term could end as Manchin balks at renomination

The move was criticized by some commission watchers, including former Republican Commissioner Nora Mead Brownell, who has long spoken out against the politicization of the independent regulatory agency.

“When you really think about what FERC does, it’s all about infrastructure and economic development and environmental progress, and they’re all one and the same,” Brownell said. “We treat them differently, but they are all one and the same. So to create uncertainty is to drive away capital, drive up the cost of capital — ultimately customers pay a price, and ultimately the country doesn’t get what it needs in an efficient way. I am horrified and disappointed, and I think people like Manchin aren’t fulfilling their obligations to serve this country.”

Among the more controversial items Glick has tried to move forward were changes in how FERC certifies natural gas infrastructure, with the goal of formalizing a review of its impact on greenhouse gas emissions. That led to opposition from Manchin, industry and Republicans on the commission and Capitol Hill, before Glick ultimately decided to withdraw the proposals. They are now pending before FERC as drafts and could not move forward with a 2-2 split.

The plans will either need to be revised to win a Republican vote or await another Democratic nominee next year. Brownell said she disagreed with the policy, but ultimately the courts could have the final say on the matter.

“I hope rational minds will step up and defend the independence of the agency and not allow this utter disrespect for process and law to continue to reign,” Brownell said. “It just is not healthy.”