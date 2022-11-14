GOP angling for choice Ways and Means seats already underway

At least 10 Republicans appear to be in the mix to fill open slots on the Ways and Means Committee in the next Congress, which could see a large influx of new GOP members if the party ultimately wins back the House.

Between departing members and new spots that would be added in the case of a Republican majority, around 10 seats could be up for grabs on the powerful panel that oversees taxes, trade, health care, Social Security and social services programs. Even if Democrats ultimately keep the House, a scenario that was still in play, though less likely, as of Monday morning, the GOP will have a handful of panel openings that could be competitive.

GOP Reps. Mike Carey of Ohio, Blake D. Moore of Utah, Greg Steube of Florida, Beth Van Duyne of Texas and Claudia Tenney of New York are aiming to get seats on Ways and Means, aides to the lawmakers confirmed. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, is also seeking a spot, according to a Republican aide. A source with knowledge of her intentions confirmed that Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., is aiming for Ways and Means.

Other names that are circulating include California’s Michelle Steel, New York’s Nicole Malliotakis and William R. Timmons IV of South Carolina.

While midterm election results are still being tabulated, Republicans would likely keep the current majority-minority party split on Ways and Means if they win the House. That would mean 25 seats for the GOP and 18 for Democrats, giving Republicans a cushion for tough votes even if their majority in the chamber is narrow.