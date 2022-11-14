GOP prepares for leadership vote after disappointing midterms

How much House Republicans blame their current leadership team for a paltry midterm election performance will become clear Tuesday as the conference holds its leadership elections.

More than a dozen races had not been called Monday afternoon, and seats won by the GOP were still a handful short of the 218 needed for a majority, leading some members to request the leadership elections be delayed. Handicappers were projecting a narrow Republican majority of 220 to 222 seats.

The entire GOP leadership team is running for promotions or the same positions. The top two leaders, Kevin McCarthy of California and Steve Scalise of Louisiana, are currently unchallenged in their respective bids for speaker and majority leader, although Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., is considering jumping in against McCarthy, CNN first reported.

Biggs declined to say if he is running for speaker, but he told reporters Monday that “there will be somebody who runs tomorrow.”

Races for several other GOP leadership positions — majority whip, conference chair, National Republican Congressional Committee chair and conference secretary — are contested.