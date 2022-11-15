Arizona voters approve in-state tuition for undocumented students

Arizona voters narrowly approved a ballot measure to allow undocumented college students to pay in-state tuition, a victory for advocates who will press for broader relief for immigrants in Congress during the remaining weeks of the year.

Arizona Proposition 308 will allow noncitizen students to receive the reduced tuition rates if they attended school in Arizona for at least two years and graduated from a public school, private school or home school in the state.

The proposition repeals an earlier measure, approved in 2006, that barred noncitizens from receiving financial aid or in-state tuition rates.

Democrats as well as a "significant number" of independents and Republicans changed the 2006 law "to treat immigrants brought to the United States as children with dignity and humanity,” Bob Worsley, a former Republican state senator in Arizona who campaigned for the proposition, told reporters Monday.

When The Associated Press called the race Monday night, “yes” votes on the proposition had earned just over 51 percent of the vote, roughly 60,000 more than “no” votes.