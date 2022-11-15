GOP House Budget contenders stress party unity on fiscal issues

House Republicans will face their biggest tests of unity in the next Congress on fiscal issues, from adopting a budget resolution that will guide the party’s spending and tax priorities to leveraging deadlines for government funding and lifting the debt ceiling in hopes of implementing some goals.

While a number of races remain uncalled, if current trends hold it appears the GOP will eke out a slim majority, with no more than a few seats above the 218 needed to pass legislation.

Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, currently the top Budget panel Republican, is seeking the Ways and Means gavel. He's considered a strong contender for the top tax-writing slot, but if he loses, Smith will face some competition to keep his current role.

GOP Reps. Jodey C. Arrington of Texas and Earl L. “Buddy” Carter of Georgia are running for Budget chair regardless, while Lloyd K. Smucker of Pennsylvania is only running if Smith is not. In recent interviews, the trio described similar ambitions:

-- Writing a budget resolution that can win not only the support of Budget Republicans but enough of the GOP conference to get 218 votes on the floor.

-- Using a "must-pass" bill raising or suspending the debt ceiling to extract spending cuts, or budget process overhauls that could lead to the same outcome.

-- Conducting spending oversight and implementing budget accountability measures that will restore some fiscal discipline.