Senate Democrats plan spree of judicial confirmations in lame duck

Senate Democrats plan to confirm dozens of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees before the end of the year, even though Democrats in last week’s elections retained control of the chamber’s judicial confirmation process.

Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., the chamber's majority whip, said the party wants to get through as many of the nominees as possible by the end of the year.

Nominations expire at the end of the Congress, so Biden would have to renominate the judicial picks and then start the Senate process over when the new Congress starts.

“I want to do this for my colleagues who have worked on these for months and they shouldn’t face more delay. We have more than 100 vacancies on the federal bench,” Durbin said.

Durbin acknowledged the chamber has a lot on its plate, including must-pass government funding and defense policy bills, and a planned vote on a bill to codify federal protections for same-sex marriage on Wednesday.