Senators to DOD: Address ‘bad actors’ among military landlords

After learning that one-third of the private landlords on U.S. military bases have failed to guarantee servicemembers a complete “tenant bill of rights” required by law, five senators have asked the Pentagon to force the companies to do so.

In a six-page letter sent Monday to Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and obtained by CQ Roll Call, the senators urged him to change or kill contracts with these companies if necessary.

“The vast majority of the military housing providers have voluntarily agreed to uphold these rights, and it is time to address the remaining bad actors,” the senators said. If the companies “continue to refuse to provide these rights,” they added, “we urge DoD to exercise its right to terminate these agreements.”

The signatories were Democrats Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii and Republican Thom Tillis of North Carolina — all members of the Armed Services Committee — plus Democrat Jon Ossoff of Georgia, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which has conducted probes of the military landlords.

10,000 homes

Congress has been intently focused in recent years on improving the quality of housing on military bases, especially since news reports started emerging four years ago showing the prevalence of problems such as leaks, mold and asbestos contamination.