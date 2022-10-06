Members irate as some military tenants rights ignored

Lawmakers are incensed about a new Pentagon report’s finding that more than one-third of private landlords on U.S. military bases are not guaranteeing tenants rights that are enshrined in law.

The Pentagon inspector general, in a report made public this week, found that five of the 14 housing contractors — which collectively own and operate more than 10,000 homes for servicemembers and their families — have not fully implemented a “tenant bill of rights” set forth in the fiscal 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

Each of the five contractors has failed to implement one or more of the following three tenant rights: making available past maintenance records for properties; setting up dispute resolution processes; and allowing tenants to put rent payments in escrow until disputes are settled.

What’s more, the IG said, housing officials at military installations have botched implementation of a computer system for documenting oversight of health, safety and environmental hazards in military homes.

The IG’s report credited the Pentagon, the services and the contractors with implementing most elements of the 18-item tenant bill of rights and for making progress in fulfilling other statutory requirements.