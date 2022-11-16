House should ‘keep its word’ and seat delegate from Cherokee Nation, panel hears

With nearly two centuries of expectations on his back, Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. faced the House Rules Committee on Wednesday as the panel examined the path forward to seating the first-ever tribal nation delegate in Congress.

In the 1830s, lawmakers narrowly ratified a treaty promising to allow a Cherokee delegate in the House, among other things, in exchange for their land east of the Mississippi River.

This Treaty of New Echota of 1835 was a catalyst for the infamous Trail of Tears, which killed 4,000 Cherokee and threatened the survival of the tribe in present-day Oklahoma. Yet the Cherokee never got their delegate.

Now almost half a million strong, they’re back to demand Congress keep its word. They want the delegate seated as soon as possible.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Kimberly Teehee said in an interview. “It’s written not in a discretionary way, but in a way that’s a mandate. And what a way to show the rest of the world and the rest of Indian Country that the United States keeps its word and honors the commitments that it made to the Cherokee Nation so long ago.”