It was all about the independents, again

For regular readers of this column, the determinative role independent voters played in last week’s elections likely came as no surprise. I have written more columns over more years than I care to remember arguing that base election strategies are as out-of-date and out-of-touch as the stale, negative campaign messaging that still dominates politics today.

According to the Edison Research preliminary exit polls, independents were without question the most critical voter group in this election. In fact, they made up 31 percent of the electorate, the largest percentage going back as far as the 1980 election.

While the exit polls showed independents growing, it also found Democrats at 33 percent, their lowest party ID over the same time period. Meanwhile, Republicans garnered 36 percent.

Since 1986, the party not holding the presidency has won independents in every election except 2002, when George W. Bush enjoyed an extraordinarily high job approval in the post-9/11 political environment. But not this year.

Looking at recent elections that have flipped the House, in 1994, Republicans won independents by 14 points. In 2006, it was the Democrats’ turn, and they carried independents by 18 points. Four years later in 2010, Republicans took back the House, winning independents by 19 points. Then, in 2018, Democrats won the majority by taking the independent vote by 12 points.