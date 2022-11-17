GOP faction signals tougher fight for Ukraine aid ahead

A group of conservative House Republicans said Thursday they would oppose any further funding for Ukraine and foreshadowed a looming fight for the Biden administration to keep supporting Kyiv when Republicans control the House next term.

Flanked by four lawmakers and one incoming freshman, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told reporters at the Capitol that she introduced a resolution of inquiry that would ask the Biden administration to provide a full accounting of how U.S. aid to Ukraine is being spent.

“What this will do is it will hold our government accountable for all of the funding for Ukraine,” Taylor Greene said. “The American people, the taxpayers of this country, deserve to know where their money is going and how it’s being spent.”

Members of the group, which includes Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, Alabama Rep. Barry Moore, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and incoming freshman Cory Mills of Florida, said they would oppose any further aid for Ukraine.

“I’m here as a member of the House Armed Services Committee to say that the days of endless cash and military materiel to Ukraine are numbered,” said Gaetz.