Parsing Pelosi: What’s next for Democratic leader?

Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised four years ago that she wouldn’t run for another term as Democratic leader after the 2022 midterm elections. That hasn’t stopped some of her colleagues from encouraging the California Democrat to do so, or her from considering it.

Pelosi had said she won’t make a decision on whether to run for another term in leadership until more House races are settled; The Associated Press called the majority for Republicans on Wednesday evening, although it will be a narrow one. A few hours later, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted that the speaker will address her colleagues Thursday to announce her future plans.

No one knows what Pelosi will decide, but there’s overwhelming consensus that whatever she wants to do, most House Democrats will support it.

“I think everybody's going to give her a wide berth because she's earned it,” said Rep. John Larson, D-Conn. “Nobody works harder than she does. It’s just extraordinary.”

Pelosi has offered a few public hints at what she’s thinking and ruled out one option – immediately retiring from Congress, which would leave her seat open until a special election and give the GOP an extra one-seat advantage in the interim.