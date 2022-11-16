Republicans secure House majority, but it will be a narrow one

Republicans will control the House next year after winning enough seats in the midterm elections to secure at least a narrow majority.

The call that Republicans had won a 218th seat came from The Associated Press at 6:32 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday when GOP Rep. Mike Garcia was declared the winner in California's 27th District more than a week after polls closed. Democrats won more races than many elections analysts expected, delaying the call of which party would control the chamber.

Republicans last won House control in 2010 and held it until a Democratic wave swept them out in 2018. In 2020, the party picked up a net 12 seats and defeated 13 incumbents despite President Joe Biden winning the White House. Those gains helped set up Republicans to win control of the chamber this year, even without the wave election some had expected.

GOP pickups this year included seats in Arizona, where Eli Crane beat Rep. Tom O’Halleran; Iowa, where Zach Nunn defeated Rep. Cindy Axne; New Jersey, where Tom Kean Jr. defeated Rep. Tom Malinowski; Virginia, where Jen Kiggans defeated Rep. Elaine Luria; and New York, where Mike Lawler defeated Sean Patrick Maloney, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Democrats were able to stave off a significant number of losses and flipped a number of seats in competitive races, ousting GOP Reps. Steve Chabot of Ohio, Yvette Herrell of New Mexico and Mayra Flores of Texas, as well as winning open seats in Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington. Most of the party’s vulnerable incumbents won reelection.