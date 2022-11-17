Pelosi opts to step down as Democratic leader

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she will not run for another term as Democratic leader, adhering to a self-imposed term-limit pledge she made four years ago.

“With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” the California Democrat said in a speech from the House floor. She said she plans to remain a member of the House.

Two other members of her leadership team, Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer of Maryland and Majority Whip James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, announced afterward they would not seek to return as her top deputies, clearing the way for a younger leadership team in the next Congress.

More than half of the Democratic Caucus, including the current and potential future leadership team, gathered in the chamber to listen to Pelosi's announcement. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat and former House member who said this week that he’d love to see Pelosi run for leader again, also attended.

The 82-year-old Pelosi has served in Congress since 1987 and led House Democrats since 2002. She was minority leader for four years until Democrats flipped the House and she was elected the first female speaker in 2007.