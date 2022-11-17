These are the soon-to-be former members K Street wants to woo

Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, a former chairman of the Ways and Means panel, enjoys something of a standing invitation on K Street.

Should he decide to join the influence business when he leaves the House in January after 13 terms, the Republican is likely to field multiple job offers with a salary in excess of $1 million, according to lobbyists and headhunters.

As K Street takes stock of the crop of soon-to-be-ex-members of Congress, not all who are retiring or have lost their races will fare so well. Some of the departing lawmakers, such as Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert or North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn, may be too controversial for the more staid, buttoned-down lobbying community.

The divided government and narrow margins in the House and Senate, a recipe for stalemate, along with uncertainty about the economy next year may also limit the market for members and aides seeking to make a turn through the revolving door between Congress and K Street.

Still, headhunters and lobbyists in charge of recruiting for downtown gigs say a number of exiting members may find overtures from K Street.