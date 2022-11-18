Lame-duck soup: Congressional Hits and Misses

Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill this week after a long midterm hiatus, and Hits and Misses is back, too. Both chambers saw a flurry of activity, with leadership elections; House Republicans finally winning control of the chamber, albeit with a wafer-thin majority, eight days after Election Day; and both parties trying to finish pressing, lame-duck work. Highlights include Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Eric Swalwell bringing their kids to work, Sen. Joni Ernst gobbling up some floor time, and more.