Appeals court sounds skeptical of Trump case on Mar-a-Lago search

A federal appeals court appeared ready Tuesday to side with the Department of Justice in its effort to wipe out a lower court order that slowed a criminal investigation into documents seized from Donald Trump’s private club at Mar-a-Lago.

At least two of the three judges on a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, both Republican appointees, aired a skeptical view of an injunction that prevented the DOJ from using documents marked as classified that the FBI found in the August search.

Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr. and Judge Britt Grant repeatedly pointed to the unprecedented move of a trial court judge, who stopped the criminal investigation into the former president without finding that the government search broke the law.

Typically, the subject of a search that was conducted with a warrant signed by a federal judge, as the Trump warrant was, could challenge that search during the criminal process after they are indicted. Allowing the subject of a search to challenge the search ahead of time stepped on the government’s authority, Pryor said.

“Think about the extraordinary nature of this from our perspective — an injunction against the executive branch in a pre-indictment situation,” Pryor said to Trump attorney James Trusty. “Under the separation of powers, the judiciary doesn’t interfere with that.”