Let’s talk turkey: Trump fever could be breaking in time for a Thanksgiving feast

American politics have not produced many reasons to feel thankful in a long time. But that might be changing.

On a cold late-autumn day at the White House, President Joe Biden hosted one of the American presidency’s weirdest traditions Monday, pardoning two turkeys just days before Thanksgiving.

The chilly temperatures on the South Lawn during the event were fitting. That’s because voters showed the political temperature in the country might — finally — be on the decline. Some voters even brought back the practice of splitting their ticket, checking one box for Republican gubernatorial candidates but another for Democratic Senate hopefuls.

Voters largely rejected former President Donald Trump’s flock of 2020 election-denying candidates, and in some states GOP voters say they would prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump as their party's 2024 presidential nominee.

In short, the Trump fever could finally be breaking.