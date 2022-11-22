New booster shots cut risk of symptomatic COVID-19

The new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are up to 56 percent more effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection than the two original COVID-19 vaccines in adults ages 18 and up, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data, released Tuesday, is the first batch of effectiveness data from an official, large-scale study on the updated shots, which have been on the market since early October. The updated boosters target the BA.4 and BA.5 strain of the omicron variant, as well as the original strain. The original shots and first booster that Americans received targeted only the ancestral strain of COVID-19.

The data comes as the White House launches a six-week public education initiative to get Americans boosted ahead of the holidays. The push includes $350 million for community health centers and $125 million for organizations serving the elderly and disabled, as well as targeted ad campaigns.

Just 11 percent of Americans 5 and older have received an updated booster, although officials are not expecting a wave of hospitalizations and deaths similar to those in previous years.

Outgoing and longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci encouraged all eligible Americans to get booster shots in the coming weeks to provide protection before the holidays. Tuesday likely marked Fauci’s last time at the White House podium before he retires at the end of the year after 38 years working at the National Institutes of Health.