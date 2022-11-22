Supreme Court denies Trump bid to keep tax records from House

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to get six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from the IRS, essentially ending a court battle that started in 2019.

The justices, in an unsigned order with no explanation and no noted dissents, declined a request from Trump to halt an opinion from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that allowed Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., to get the records.

Neal made the request to the Treasury Department to access personal tax records of the former president and several of his businesses under a law that allows the committee’s chair to view any tax record.

“We knew the strength of our case, we stayed the course, followed the advice of counsel, and finally, our case has been affirmed by the highest court in the land,” Neal said in a news release that praised the Supreme Court’s decision.

The committee had told the justices that any delay in the case could prevent Neal from obtaining the records before the House flips to Republican control in January.