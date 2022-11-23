Negotiations at standstill on omnibus spending package

Bipartisan talks on an overdue fiscal 2023 spending package have stalled, with Democrats and Republicans accusing each other of resisting an agreement.

If negotiators cannot get the talks back on track, the result could be another stopgap spending bill into next year or potentially a partial government shutdown that neither party said it wants.

The two sides made a modicum of progress earlier this week, agreeing Monday night on the earmarks that would be in a final omnibus package that is already nearly two months late.

But Tuesday night, sources said Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., and House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., began writing an omnibus bill without any bipartisan agreement as hopes dimmed for passing the measure before current funding runs out on Dec. 16. Democrats are writing the omnibus to include “priorities from both sides” as well as earmarks from both sides in an effort to “create a bill that can attract bipartisan support,” a person familiar with the effort said.

The decision to proceed on their own without GOP support, first reported by Punchbowl News, underscored the growing frustration over omnibus negotiations for the current fiscal year that stalled for months in a partisan standoff over spending levels for defense and nondefense programs. The talks were further strained in recent weeks by the uncertainty over the midterm elections.