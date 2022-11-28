Biden calls for Congress to act to stop rail strike

President Joe Biden said Monday that he wants Congress to step in to avert a major railroad strike.

"I am calling on Congress to pass legislation immediately to adopt the Tentative Agreement between railroad workers and operators — without any modifications or delay — to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown," the president said in a statement.

"This agreement was approved by labor and management negotiators in September," the president said. "On the day that it was announced, labor leaders, business leaders, and elected officials all hailed it as a fair resolution of the dispute between the hard-working men and women of the rail freight unions and the companies in that industry."

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would do just that.

"This week, the House will take up a bill adopting the Tentative Agreement – with no poison pills or changes to the negotiated terms – and send it to the Senate," she said in a statement.