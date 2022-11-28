Senate moves closer to protections for same-sex marriage

The Senate took another step Monday to pass a bill to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and codify federal recognition of same-sex marriage, with a bipartisan procedural vote on a compromise substitute amendment that includes religious liberty protections.

The bill would repeal the 1996 law that the Supreme Court found to be largely unconstitutional in a 2013 decision. It would also codify federal recognition of same-sex marriages that are legal in the state where the marriage was performed.

Following Monday’s 61-35 vote Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer teed up possible votes on Republican amendments on Tuesday that could precede a final passage vote.

In a floor speech Monday, Schumer, D-N.Y., said he hopes the chamber “can get it done with all due speed, because millions of Americans deserve equal justice under the law and the peace of mind knowing their right to marry the person they love is protected.”

Earlier this month, the Senate voted 62-37 to move forward on the bill after bipartisan negotiators announced the compromise language in the amendment. Following that vote, leaders had hoped to pass the bill before Thanksgiving but conservatives in the chamber did not agree to hold a swift vote.