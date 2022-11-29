‘Tireless fighter’ for social justice Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61

Rep. A. Donald McEachin of Virginia died on Monday after a long battle with cancer. He was 61 years old.

McEachin was treated for colorectal cancer in 2014 and had been hospitalized several times since then due to complications and side effects from his treatment. In 2018, he was also treated for a fistula in his intestines that had resulted from a previous surgery.

McEachin, a Democrat who represented Virginia’s 4th District, was a solid liberal who regularly voted with party leadership and was a member of the centrist, business-friendly New Democrat Coalition. But he was also a vocal advocate on issues of social and environmental justice in line with the party’s more progressive members.

He said his views on civil rights and social justice had “tilted farther to the left” after attending the school of theology at Virginia Union University, a historically Black college in Richmond. One of the few members of Congress with a seminary education, he earned a Master of Divinity degree there in 2008, more than 20 years after graduating from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Since coming to Congress in 2017, one of McEachin’s main priorities was the environment. During the 117th Congress, all three of his committee assignments had that policy connection: He was a member of the Energy and Commerce and the Natural Resources panels as well as the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.