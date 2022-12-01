Labor Department finds compromise in ESG investment rule

The Labor Department's rule to expand environmental, social and governance options for retirement plans is being called a healthy compromise between financial services firms that want clear rules and plan sponsors that feared strict mandates to consider such factors.

The final rule, released last week, empowers plan fiduciaries to consider climate change and other ESG factors when making investment decisions, expanding options for Americans who want their retirement savings to incorporate ESG criteria.

The rule reverses the Trump administration's changes to the implementation of a 1974 law known as the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a law that governs a broad range of retirement and health benefit plans. The Biden administration, investors and other ESG proponents had said the Trump administration changes created a "chilling effect" on sustainable investments' inclusion in retirement plans.

The department unveiled its proposal in October 2021 to open ESG-focused retirement plans to more Americans. The result is expected to unleash new offerings. For example, Morningstar plans to launch an ESG Pooled Employer Plan with an investment lineup that would consider financially material ESG factors, once the rule goes into effect next year. Others are likely to follow in the coming months.

"The rule is catching up to where the marketplace has been for years," said Lisa Woll, CEO of US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment. "The final rule helps to address the gap between the growth of sustainable investment overall and the much more limited growth of sustainable investment options in retirement plans."