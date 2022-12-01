Ways and Means chairman coy about path ahead for Trump taxes

Choosing his words carefully with attorneys present, House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal briefed reporters late Thursday on the path ahead for former President Donald Trump’s tax returns now that the Supreme Court has ordered their release.

The short answer, Neal said, is there’s not a whole lot he can say -- even whether he has seen Trump’s tax returns, now that Treasury is required to turn them over to Ways and Means under Section 6103 of the tax code.

“I have not acknowledged that I have them or don’t have them,” Neal, D-Mass., said. “I’m not going to comment on that.”

Nor would Neal confirm that there would be some sort of executive session for his panel members to review the returns, or any possible decision to make them public at some point. “It’s very sensitive information,” he said. “We intend to deal with it professionally.”

But what’s clear is that Neal, in the short time he has remaining as chairman before a Republican takes the gavel in January, intends to do something regarding the transparency and auditing of presidents’ taxes.