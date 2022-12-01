Westerman won’t be ‘boxed in’ by climate at Natural Resources

Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., said he hopes to combat a “not in my backyard” mentality to support increased energy production and mining on federal lands after he takes the expected gavel of the House Natural Resources Committee in the new year.

Westerman said that under his leadership he does not want to be “boxed in” by focusing solely on the climate or the environment, but instead on “good stewardship” of federal resources.

“It’s a committee about good stewardship of our natural resources,” Westerman said on a call with reporters. “And the benefit of being good stewards is that we have a better climate, and we have a better environment.”

Since taking the top Republican spot on the committee from Rob Bishop of Utah at the beginning of last year, Westerman has leaned on his experience as a forester and said that forestry may be one area that could receive bipartisan support in the next Congress.

He introduced legislation with the aim of increasing carbon sequestration on public lands by planting trees and also supports a bill introduced by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., that would waive certain permitting regulations to help address biomass that fuels wildfires.