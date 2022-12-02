Halls of power(ball): New House members pick their offices via lottery

As an aide for Rep.-elect Nick LaLota approached the box that held numbered buttons and her office fate in its wooden confines, she pulled out her phone to play Frank Sinatra’s “Luck Be a Lady.”

Lady Luck listened: She drew 20 for the New York Republican, a respectable spot among the 73 available at Friday’s biennial lottery for new House members.

It’s a lighthearted affair and an early indication of which newcomers are natural hams eager to perform in front of their new colleagues as they walk to the front of a packed hearing room to draw lots. The prize? A chance to pick the office space they will call home for the next two years.

Given these were mostly politicians — men and women who asked thousands of strangers for their money and votes to get here — shyness was in short supply.

There were big cheers when Rep.-elect Mike Ezell of Mississippi plucked No. 2 with an early pick, and an empathetic “aww” from the crowd when Rep.-elect Val Hoyle of Oregon drew 53. The groans led Architect of the Capitol Superintendent David Wilder, who presided over the drawing, to quip: “You guys know it goes to 73, right? She’s good.”