Pushback greets effort to give South Carolina first ’24 primary

New Hampshire Democrats said they won’t easily cede their state’s “first in the nation” status on the presidential primary calendar to a proposal by President Joe Biden to move South Carolina to the front of the line in 2024.

But South Carolina Rep. James E. Clyburn, the House majority whip, said Democrats in the Granite State should recognize that South Carolina has been a better proving ground for presidential candidates who go on to win the White House.

“It all depends where their interest might be. If you’re more interested in your ego, that’s one thing. If you’re more interested in success as a party, that’s another thing,” Clyburn said.

The Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee on Friday adopted a resolution that would have South Carolina leapfrog Iowa and New Hampshire and hold the first presidential nominating contest of the cycle on Feb. 3, 2024. Under the proposal, New Hampshire and Nevada would go next on Feb. 6, followed by Georgia on Feb. 13 and Michigan on Feb. 27. The schedule, which was modified from an earlier proposal, still needs to be approved by the full DNC.

The change would push Iowa — a state in which Democrats last month lost their last House seat and got crushed by 12 points in a Senate race they had hoped would be competitive — out of the early state calendar entirely. The move comes after the party’s embarrassing caucuses in 2020 that led to delayed results.