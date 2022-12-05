Senators pitch deal to protect ‘Dreamers,’ boost border security

Roughly 2 million "Dreamers" would get a path to citizenship in exchange for stronger border security measures under a loose blueprint for an immigration deal circulating among Senate offices.

The proposal by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., is still very much in flux, according to a Senate aide and immigrant advocates familiar with the talks.

But it reflects movement toward agreement on a topic where bipartisan consensus is rare at best. And it comes during the lame-duck session that advocates and lawmakers say is likely the last opportunity to pass immigration legislation before Republicans control the House in January.

The agreement would legalize undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children who face uncertain futures in the U.S. amid legal challenges to the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, according to the Senate aide and immigrant advocates. It would also shore up asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Republican lawmakers have typically hesitated to legalize any immigrants at a time of historically high border encounters, but lawmakers are considering other elements that could bring them on board — including an extension to Title 42 pandemic-era border expulsions and additional detention beds, immigrant advocates said.