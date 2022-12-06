Big Tech, free-speech advocates join to oppose journalism bill

Top social media companies and free-speech advocates, groups that usually take opposing views over tech policy, are coming together to oppose a measure that would allow journalism organizations to jointly negotiate with tech companies.

The groups are opposing any inclusion in the fiscal 2023 Pentagon policy bill of a bipartisan proposal introduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and co-sponsored by 14 senators from both parties. The bill would allow news organizations to collectively bargain for compensation in exchange for content distribution on platforms including Google, Facebook and others.

The matching House measure is sponsored by Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and has dozens of co-sponsors from both parties.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill on a bipartisan, 15-7 vote in September. The House Judiciary Committee has not marked up Cicilline’s bill. But a flurry of advertising and letter writing recently is a measure of the companies’ and groups’ nervousness that the bill could become part of the defense authorization measure that lawmakers are seeking to finalize this week.

“Local news is facing an existential crisis, with ad revenues plummeting, newspapers closing, and many rural communities becoming ‘news deserts’ without access to local reporting,” Klobuchar said in a statement after the committee vote. “To preserve strong, independent journalism, we have to make sure news organizations are able to negotiate on a level playing field with the online platforms that have come to dominate news distribution and digital advertising.”