Warnock win in Georgia runoff boosts Democrats’ Senate control

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock won reelection in the Peach State’s runoff election, giving Democrats an actual Senate majority in the next Congress.

Warnock was leading Republican challenger Herschel Walker by less than 1 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 10:26 p.m.

“After a hard fought campaign, or should I say campaigns, it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: the people have spoken,” Warnock told supporters about an hour later.

Warnock also alluded to Georgia’s recent voting law, saying voters overcame its challenges to vote.

“Just because people endured long lines that wrapped around buildings, some blocks long, just because they endured the rain and the cold and all kinds of tricks in order to vote, doesn’t mean that voter suppression does not exist. It simply means that you the people have decided that your voices will not be silenced,” he said.