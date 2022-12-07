CDC head asks for COVID-19 funding, data as Hill interest fades

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is running out of ways to be creative with its limited pandemic funds and needs more flexibility from Congress, Director Rochelle Walensky told CQ Roll Call in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

The White House last month requested nearly $10 billion more for short-term needs related to COVID-19 and to stave off a winter surge, including money for vaccines, therapeutics, accelerated research and long COVID-19 treatment.

Walensky is hoping for more funding, in addition to more authority to improve data reporting from states and medical providers.

But this is the fourth time the White House has sent an emergency COVID-19 funding request to Congress this year. Lawmakers, especially Republicans, are refusing to include any more COVID-19 funding in an end-of-year government funding bill, and prospects for data authority also look slim.

When both Democratic and Republican members tanked a $15 billion funding request in March, the White House re-purposed funds and paused a program to get free testing kits to Americans. When the GOP blocked a $22.4 billion request for COVID-19 and mpox in the September short-term spending law, the CDC reallocated funds from other agency programs.