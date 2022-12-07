When Elon Musk took over Twitter a few weeks back, the online vultures began to circle. Pundits signed up for competing platforms like Mastodon and Post, and then tweeted to ask their followers to join them. Online communities held impromptu funerals for the app as Musk laid off thousands of employees.

Its finances do appear to be a mess, not to mention its content moderation policies, but Twitter is still very much alive. Users are sticking around — including members of Congress.

So far, congressional staffers are approaching the Tesla CEO’s takeover with cautious indifference.

“Twitter’s not going anywhere,” said one House Republican communications staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“This is another example where the media is having a field day with predictions over this,” said another GOP communications aide. “This is all overblown.”