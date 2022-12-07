Georgia settles the Senate again

The Peach State has been embroiled in yet another tough runoff election characterized by harsh personal attacks and outside interference, with policy discussion beyond abortion kept to a minimum.

Trudging out to the polls to pick a senator for the sixth time in two years has got to test the partisan commitment of even Georgia’s truest of “true believers,” Republican or Democrat.

To paraphrase an old movie, “If it’s Tuesday, it must be Georgia,” and the center of the political universe again.

The truth is, we shouldn’t be here, because Herschel Walker should have won the general election race in November just as Adam Laxalt in Nevada and Blake Masters in Arizona should have prevailed in their races. They didn’t — but in all likelihood, not because of mail-in ballots or early voting.

Walker and his campaign underperformed in November, and that’s why he was forced into a runoff. I’m not saying Republicans shouldn’t explore the Democrats’ turnout game nationally and in key states like Georgia. With a country this evenly divided, any tactical improvements that can deliver more Republican votes are worth some study.