GOP-backed TikTok ban unable to hitch ride on NDAA

Republicans who want to ban TikTok, the social media app owned by Chinese technology company ByteDance, from federal electronic devices may have missed their chance this Congress.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., had hoped to attach his bill to prohibit federal employees from downloading or using the app on a government-issued device to the fiscal 2023 defense authorization measure, a spokesperson said last week.

But the new draft text of the defense policy bill released late Tuesday doesn’t include such a provision. The measure’s 61 straight years of enactment have made it a magnet for provisions that may not be related to defense.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee last year advanced by voice vote companion legislation from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

“TikTok is a Trojan Horse for the Chinese Communist Party that has no place on government devices — or any American devices, for that matter,” Hawley said in a press release when he introduced his bill in April 2021.