Emboldened House Republicans to bring ESG scrutiny, experts say

Now that they’ve gained control of the House in the next Congress, Republican lawmakers will launch a slew of congressional inquiries into environmental, social and governance issues, according to legal and financial experts.

The foremost targets will be financial institutions and companies promoting ESG, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is writing climate disclosure rules for public companies.

Jonathan Su, a partner at Latham & Watkins LLP who represents companies, corporate directors and others in congressional, government and internal investigations, said the increased scrutiny is turning the tables a bit in Congress.

“The historical perception is that a Republican Congress has traditionally been more friendly toward the business community in terms of oversight matters,” Su said in a webinar hosted by the law firm on the subject. “The general observation is that with this upcoming Congress, that dynamic may change.”

“Whether that's because of new membership with respect to particular congressional Republicans, or a change in the political cycle, there’s very much an observation that they are very much prepared to and will conduct expansive oversight of the private sector,” said Su, who was a White House counsel in the Biden and Obama administrations.