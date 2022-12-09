Closing the books on the 2022 midterm campaign

It’s no secret that money isn’t everything when it comes to political campaigns. In this year’s midterms, at least a couple dozen candidates in competitive races were outspent but still beat their better-funded opponents.

That was clear in filings with the Federal Election Commission that were submitted by midnight on Thursday. The reports covered from Oct. 20 through Election Day on Nov. 8, plus a post-election period through Nov. 28.

They showed that numerous wealthy candidates who pumped millions of their own dollars into campaigns still lost. At the same time, some candidates also came up short after attracting millions of dollars in support from donors.

Candidate money only tells part of the story, and in some cases, outside groups such as super PACs — which don’t face contribution limits the way campaigns do — carried candidates that didn’t raise much by footing the bill for pricey TV advertising. The House GOP super PAC, Congressional Leadership Fund, boosted several Republican House candidates in New York who ultimately won, such as Mike Lawler.

Lawler, whose campaign disclosed spending $1.3 million in New York’s 17th District, prevailed against Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who led his party’s campaign arm this cycle. Maloney’s campaign, by contrast, spent more than $6.3 million, FEC filings show. CLF and the National Republican Congressional Committee invested more than $8.8 million against Maloney, disclosures showed.