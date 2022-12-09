House Republicans risk stumbling into the Trump trap

House Republicans appear to have learned little from November’s midterm elections, careening instead toward what might be called the Trump trap.

Donald Trump, via his social media platform and in interviews, continues loudly pounding his drum with false claims about a “stolen” and “rigged” 2020 election. The former president, who now falsely denies doing so, went so far last weekend as overtly calling for the country’s bedrock document to be incinerated.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote in a Dec. 3 Truth Social post. The post, yet again, sent Republican lawmakers scrambling. So it goes when a party is locked in a toxic relationship with an overbearing and vindictive partner.

Some GOP members did criticize the former president. This (relatively small) camp argued that only those who recognize the Constitution as American gospel are qualified to be president.

“Of course I disagree with that. I swear an oath to uphold the Constitution, and it is a bedrock principle — it is the principle, the bedrock of our country. So I couldn’t disagree more,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters, according to several media accounts.