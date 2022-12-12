Virginia sets special election to replace McEachin for February

A special election to fill the term of the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin will be held Feb. 21, and at least two Democrats are already signaling they’ll get into the race to succeed him.

Voters in the heavily Democratic 4th District, which backed President Joe Biden over Donald Trump by more than 36 points in 2020, will pick between nominees selected by a party-run "firehouse primary" on Dec. 20, the Richmond Democratic Committee announced on Twitter Monday night.

McEachin died last month after a long battle with cancer, just weeks after he won a fourth term.

State Delegate Lamont Bagby, who chairs the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, said Monday he would run for the seat.

“No one will ever be able to replace Donald McEachin but I promised him, his wife Colette and his children that his legacy would live on forever. We will be thinking of him [when] issues like Environmental Justice and Criminal Justice Reform come up,” Bagby wrote on Twitter. “I have always believed leadership starts with leading with a heart. We know that when we make investments in our community in areas like education it means we can reduce spending on Criminal Justice issues as crime will fall.”