Biden signs same-sex marriage bill in musical White House ceremony

President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday a bill to protect same-sex marriages, at a White House ceremony resembling a victory lap set to a soundtrack of pop music stars Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper.

The South Lawn ceremony featured performances from the two artists, as well as speeches from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and the couple that brought the lawsuit that prompted a Massachusetts court to legalize same-sex marriage in that state.

Accompanied by an acoustic guitar, Lauper performed her song “True Colors,” which also shares the name of a group to fight LGBTQ homelessness she co-founded in 2008. Smith, who performed the hit song “Stay With Me,” came out as gay in 2014 and nonbinary in 2019.

Biden, in a speech, emphasized the importance of congressional action to formally repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and codify federal recognition of same-sex marriages. Supporters said the law in part would be a backstop in case the Supreme Court ever reversed its 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriages nationwide.

“It is one thing for the Supreme Court to rule on a case, but it is another thing entirely for elected representatives of the people to take a vote on the floor of the United States Congress and say loudly and clearly, ‘Love is love,’” Biden said.