Senate and House calendars now set for 2023

Senators may be working right up until Christmas, but they will get to spend much of January away from the Capitol.

Under a 2023 Senate legislative calendar released Tuesday by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate will convene Jan. 3 for the 118th Congress, but the bulk of activity will wait until Monday, Jan. 23, when the Senate will begin its first work period of the year.

Senate veterans will recognize many of the recess periods, including weeks for holidays including Presidents Day and two weeks for the overlapping period of Easter and Passover.

Schumer avoids any sessions lasting longer than a five weeks in a row. The Memorial Day recess week will come on the front end of the holiday.

That is one case where there is a notable lack of alignment between the House and Senate, with the incoming GOP majority — which released its calendar before Thanksgiving — planning for members to be in their districts the week of Memorial Day itself.