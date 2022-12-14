No one reads congressional committee reports. But will they watch a documentary?

When Chairman Jim Himes first floated the idea of having the House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth film a documentary as its final product, it went over like a lead balloon.

“Oh, everybody didn’t understand what we were doing,” said Eric Harris, the committee’s communications director and, along with Himes, a producer and co-creator of “Grit & Grace: The Fight for the American Dream.”

“We spoke with countless ethics lawyers, House Administration lawyers, general counsel — we had to talk with different documentarians to figure out if we could even pull something off like this,” Harris said.

They pulled it off in the end, debuting the 30-minute documentary narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker on Tuesday night at the National Archives. The famed “Sex and the City” actress wasn’t there, but there were plenty of Washington A-listers instead, like Reps. Dean Phillips, Bobby Scott, Gwen Moore and Bryan Steil, the select committee’s ranking member.

After the premiere, Steil praised Himes for getting the committee to “actually break out of the echo chamber of Washington,” but when asked if they were starting a movie-making trend, he demurred. “I don’t know the answer to that,” the Wisconsin Republican said.